The USDA Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) announced that soybean producers may request a referendum on the Soybean Promotion and Research Order, as authorized under the Soybean Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act.

Participation in the Request for Referendum is voluntary, and producers should only participate if they wish to request a referendum on the program.

The results of the Request for Referendum will be published in a notice in the Federal Register. If at least 10 percent of eligible producers, as determined by USDA, participate in the Request for Referendum, a referendum will be held within one year from that determination.

Interested soybean producers may request a referendum during a four-week period beginning on May 6 and ending May 31, 2019. Form LS-51-1, Soybean Promotion and Research Order Request for Referendum, may be downloaded online, or obtained by mail, fax, or in person from USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) county level offices during this time.

Completed forms and supporting documentation must be returned to the appropriate county level office of the USDA-FSA by fax or in person no later than close of business May 31, 2019, or if returned by mail, must be postmarked by midnight May 31, 2019, and received in the county level office of the USDA-FSA by close of business on June 6, 2019.

For detailed information, including eligibility, read the full AMS announcement. To find your local office, visit www.farmers.gov.

More information and more extensive details about other USDA farm programs and eligibility can be found online at www.fsa.usda.gov, www.nrcs.usda.gov, www.rma.usda.gov or for USDA in general www.usda.gov. Or, contact your local FSA or NRCS office located at the Agricultural Service Center in most Counties.

