Michigan Wheat Program

Lansing, MI – Registration is now live for the Michigan Wheat Program’s 2019 Summer Field Day set for Wednesday, June 12! This year’s event will be held at the MSU Plant Pathology Research Center, 3735 College Rd., in Lansing.

On-site check-in and a continental breakfast begin at 8:15 a.m., and wagons pull out for the plot tour presentations at 9 a.m. Seven in-field stops feature presentations by MSU professors and research staff on weed and disease control, high-management wheat production, and “singulation” or precision planting to attain strong wheat stands. New this year, is an afternoon guided walking tour at the Mason Research Farm, which has many research plots and variety trials, including some oat and barley stands. The Mason Research Farm is located at 1614 Okemos Road, Mason.

During the lunch hour, Dr. Jan Byrne of the MSU Plant Diagnostics Center will evaluate and accept ailing wheat specimens brought in by growers as part of the Michigan Wheat Program’s “farmer’s perks”. Comments will also be provided by Martin Nagelkirk and Dennis Pennington regarding the current crop.

“The Michigan Wheat Program’s sixth annual Summer Field Day is a unique opportunity for Michigan wheat farmers to visit research plots while the research team describes the treatments and results,” said Dave Milligan, chairman of the nine-member Michigan Wheat Program board and a wheat farmer from Cass City. “We have the opportunity to ask questions and see research results with our own eyes, while sharing our experiences with other growers.”

Morning wagon tours on June 12 feature the following topics and presenters, who are funded in part by the Michigan Wheat Program:

• Status Update: Wheat Disease – Dr. Marty Chilvers, Martin Nagelkirk, Dr. Frances Trail

• Fusarium Head Blight Variety Trial – Dr. Eric Olson

• Tough Talk: Roughstalk Bluegrass Weed Control – Dr. Christy Sprague

• Sorting Through the Puzzle: Management Options for Winter Wheat, – Seth Purucker, Dr. Kurt Steinke

• Mixing it Up: Wheat Interseeded with Soybeans – Dr. Manni Singh, Tom Siler

• What it is: Wheat Singulation, Population Study – Dr. Manni Singh, Kalvin Canfield

• Comparing Wheat Planting Technologies – Dennis Pennington

The new feature this year is an after-lunch walking tour of the plots on the Mason Research Farm, narrated by MSU wheat specialist Dennis Pennington and Dr. Eric Olson. Those interested in this optional tour will drive their vehicles to the farm for the walking tour, which runs 2-4 p.m. Site maps will be provided at the morning event.

There is no cost to attend the Michigan Wheat Program’s Summer Field Day thanks to the Michigan Wheat Program and additional support from the Michigan Crop Improvement Association. To ensure an accurate count for lunch, seating and handout materials, please RSVP at www.miwheat.org under the “What’s Hot” tab. Or register by calling 1-888-WHEAT01 (888-943-2801).

