DENVER – Helping each sheep producer find ways to be more efficient plus take more control of flock productivity, both of which protect against price volatility, is the bottom line reason for the Best Practices to Increase Your Lamb Crop fact sheets.

The series is a joint effort of the American Lamb Board (ALB) and the American Sheep Industry Association’s Let’s Grow program.

Best practices are a cornerstone of many industries – from computer manufacturing to education – and guide processes to achieve a desired result.

For the lamb industry, Productivity Best Practices identify ways to produce more with comparable resources, which is a critical component of profitability. After all, lambs sold per ewe is still the biggest influencer of profitability.

Even though sheep production practices in the U.S. vary widely, there are lamb crop best practices that will benefit every flock. Most sheep producers will be able to identify at least 3 of the 12 best practices that will help them gain efficiency and improve profitability.

Key indicators have also been developed to help identify which lamb crop best practices will be most beneficial for various production styles. For example, a range flock should have no more than seven to 10 percent of dry ewes, whereas a farm flock should have no more than 5 to 7 percent.

The entire set of fact sheets, compiled into one document, can be downloaded at lambresourcecenter.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/Lamb_Crop_Fact_Sheets_ALL_06_12_171.pdf.

