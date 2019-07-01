CLOSE

MARYSVILLE, OH – The Ohio Young Cattlemen’s Conference (YCC) and Tour will be held August 8-10, 2019, in Columbus and the central Ohio areas. The Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation and Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) coordinate the Ohio YCC Tour.

Every summer, young cattlemen meet in Central Ohio for a three-day event like no other. YCC features numerous engaging educational opportunities designed to inform both beef industry leaders and cattle producers alike. The event offers industry insight and enhanced networking for attendees to take home and use to keep their own operations progressive and profitable.

Participants are challenged to think outside the box as they practice their public relations skills and learn beneficial ways to present their operations and the beef industry to consumers. They will have the chance to visit the Ohio Statehouse and discuss current issues with elected officials, as well as learn more about the product they produce through participation in a mini Beef 509 at The Ohio State University’s Department of Animal Sciences. To top it all off, attendees will be able to take a behind-the-scenes tour of The Ohio State University’s football practice facility and enjoy opportunities to network with other industry leaders.

YCC is open to any OCA member over the age of 20 who possesses great leadership potential and is active in their community. Counties are encouraged to nominate participants for YCC, but individuals may also self-nominate. Couples are also encouraged to attend. The cost is $150 per participant or $250 for couples, and nomination forms and payment must be submitted to the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation by July 5, 2019. All meals and a two-night hotel stay will be covered by YCC program sponsors, Farm Credit Mid-America, Ohio Beef Council, Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association and the Rick Malir and Bonnie Coley-Malir Beef Leadership Fund.

You can nominate online at www.ohiocattle.org or by contacting Kagney Collins at the OCA office at 614-873-6736 or kcollins@ohiocattle.org.

