Financial workshops planned throughout Ohio
COLUMBUS, OH – Ohio’s agricultural economy is experiencing a number of stresses in 2019: Challenging weather and uncertain market conditions are leaving many farmers across the state under considerable financial stress.
The reality is no one is immune to financial stress.
Managing the day-to-day challenges of cash flow are tough. Layer in long-term planning, such as a business succession and retirement, and it can often feel overwhelming.
Ohio Farm Bureau Financial Essentials program aims to alleviate these concerns through a series of workshops and online resources developed to help answer important financial questions.
In collaboration with Nationwide, AgCredit, OSU Extension, Farm Credit Mid-America and Wright & Moore Law Co. LPA, these resources can help guide the path to financial security for a family, farm and business.
County Farm Bureaus are hosting workshops in several locations during August and September. Each session will include a meal provided by the county Farm Bureau.
The sessions are free for Farm Bureau members and $10 for non-members.
Workshops and locations:
Essentials in Farm Succession Planning
Middlefield Aug. 16
Bellville Sept. 10
Essentials in Financial Risk Management
Pemberville Aug. 5
Kenton Aug. 20
Kalida Sept. 5
Van Wert Sept. 9
Essentials in Retirement Planning
Wapakoneta Aug. 29
Jackson Sept. 11
To access resources such as podcasts, videos and worksheets, or to attend a local workshop, visit ofbf.org/financial-essentials.
