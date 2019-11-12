CLOSE

LIBERTY, IN -- Hunt-Johnson Farms, an 805-acre operation owned by the same family for four generations, will be offered at auction Monday, Nov. 25, with Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company marketing the property and conducting the auction.

The land, which has 713 contiguous acres, will be offered in 11 tracts ranging from 18 acres to 178 acres. Most of the land is located at Clifton Road on the west side of Highway 27. The remaining land is located on Clifton Road east of Highway 27.

“Most of these tracts consist primarily of high quality soils in an excellent farming area. There are a couple of recreational and pasture tracts, and one tract also has a good 60' by 120' pole barn, and five bins with 42,000-bushels of storage,” said Steve Slonaker, agent for Schrader.

“The Johnson family has owned the farms for four generations, beginning with Charles Johnson, longtime president of Union County National Bank.

“The current generation of the Johnson Family, which lives out of state, has leased the land to longtime tenants who have done an excellent job of managing and maintaining it,” said Slonaker.

President R.D. Schrader said the auction is expected to be an indicator of market demand for quality land. “Given the size, this farm may tell us a lot about what to expect in the winter and spring,” he said.

Schrader personnel will be available at the property to accommodate inspections and provide detailed information from 9 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

The auction will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Wayne County 4-H Fairground, Kuhlman Center, 861 North Salisbury Road, Richmond, Indiana.

Individuals seeking additional information may visit www.schraderauction.com or call 877-747-0212.

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, based in Columbia City, Indiana, is a leading auctioneer of farmland and other real estate and agricultural assets throughout the United States and is a five-time USA Today/National Auctioneers Association Auction of the Year winner.

