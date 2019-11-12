CLOSE

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – Purdue University representatives will speak at the Hemp at the Crossroads Education and Trade Show in Indianapolis on Nov. 16-17. The Midwest Hemp Council is hosting the inaugural event for current and prospective hemp growers and others in the hemp industry.

The first day will focus on hemp agronomy with a variety of speakers including a panel comprised of Midwest farmers who grew hemp in 2019. The second day will concentrate on business planning and regulatory information.

Marguerite Bolt, Purdue Extension hemp specialist, will speak on a hemp research panel during the event.

“This is going to be a great opportunity to learn about the 2019 growing season and what to expect in 2020.

"One of the most important reasons to consider attending is the ability to connect with researchers and members of the hemp industry. These types of events are as much about networking as they are about education,” Bolt said.

Jamie Campbell Petty, executive director at the Midwest Hemp Council, encourages those involved in the hemp industry to attend.

"Crossroads will provide an exceptional opportunity within the state for Midwestern farmers, growers, businesses to gather to explore the supply chain, from seed to shelf, while also gaining necessary agronomic and business information.

"I can only speak for Indiana, but the success of a grower seems to have a direct correlation to the amount of engagement he or she committed to gaining proper education, information and building a network," Petty said.

The following Purdue representatives will speak on the corresponding topics at the event:

• Marguerite Bolt, Extension hemp specialist; hemp research panel.

• Sarah Caffery, pesticide product registration specialist, Office of Indiana State Chemist; pesticides in hemp seed.

• Petrus Langenhoven, horticulture and hydroponic crop specialist; Indiana state hemp propagation standard.

• Don Robison, seed program administrator, Office of Indiana State Chemist; hemp seed quality and labeling.

• Ron Turco, head of Department of Agronomy; hemp research panel.

• Bob Waltz, Indiana state chemist and seed commissioner; hemp regulations.

Visit hempatthecrossroads.com for more information about the event and eventbrite.com/e/hemp-at-the-crossroads-tickets-70671220523 to register.

