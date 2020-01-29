CLOSE

ST. LOUIS – Get a behind the scenes look at the corn industry and corn issues in Wherever Jon May Roam, a new podcast launched today and hosted by National Corn Growers Association CEO Jon Doggett and a cast of friends.

Wherever Jon May Roam is a forum for big picture conversations about the future of farming and the corn industry. Wherever Jon May Roam launched Jan. 22 and can be found at ncga.com/podcast on iTunes, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

“Punchy headlines and clever tweets may be easy to consume, but they don’t always foster understanding,” said Doggett. “The idea behind Wherever Jon May Roam is to have real conversations with the many disparate players that are shaping the world of corn so that we can get to know who they are as people and see how that affects what they want to get done for our industry. They say good conversation starts with good listening, and I’ll be doing a lot of that as host of our new podcast.”

New episodes of Wherever Jon May Roam will be released every month. Subscribe now on your favorite podcast app so you never miss an episode.

Founded in 1957, the National Corn Growers Association represents nearly 40,000 dues-paying corn growers and the interests of more than 300,000 farmers who contribute through corn checkoff programs in their states. NCGA and its 50 affiliated state associations and checkoff organizations work together to help protect and advance corn growers’ interests.

