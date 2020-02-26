CLOSE

The American Lamb Board is now soliciting applications for two upcoming programs.

The American Lamb Board (ALB) is seeking candidates to represent the United States in the Young Guns Leadership Program held in conjunction with 2020 LambEx in Melbourne, Australia. From the applications, which are due February 28, three candidates will be selected (between the ages of 22-40) to attend the program, which showcases the latest innovations from on-farm productivity to product quality. LambEx is Australia’s premier educational forum that features outstanding speakers and opportunities to network with all sectors of the lamb value chain.

Applicants must complete the written application no later than February 28, 2020. The application is available at https://americanlamb.wufoo.com/forms/w1q62tlm0ppa6dm/ or by contacting the ALB office at 303-759-3001.

Local Lamb Funding Program

ALB is also soliciting applications from industry partners interested in promoting American Lamb in their local markets. The program is intended to fund events and promotions that educate consumers about the benefits and great taste of American Lamb. Examples include cooking workshops, farm or ranch tours, sampling at farmers markets, grocery stores or local events, and other educational demonstrations.

Applications are available at www.lambresourcecenter.com and must be submitted by March 31, 2019.

For questions and more information about either program contact the ALB office at info@americanlamb.com or 303-759-3001.

