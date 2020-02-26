CLOSE

The workshop on “Preparing for Spotted Lanternfly” will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, March 6 at the Southwest Michigan Research and Extension Center, 1791 Hillandale Rd., Benton Harbor, MI. The meeting is free, but space may be limited. Please register by either calling the Berrien Conservation District at 269-471-9111 x 3 or online at https://events.anr.msu.edu/ by March 2.

This workshop for farmers, nurseries, and other professionals will provide an update on the latest information regarding spotted lanternfly biology, spread, pest status, and management.

The spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) is an exotic insect, introduced into the United States from Asia in 2014. It likes to feed on a wide variety of woody plants. Large numbers have been found in commercial plantings of apples, peaches, cherries, grapes, and hops in other states. Spotted Lanternfly can be a menace to homeowners, farmers, and municipalities. Some states have even resorted to implementing quarantine zones in an attempt to control the spread. Commercial fruit growers have also found them frustrating. Grapevines are particularly sensitive to feeding from these bugs.

Information like this should be a concern for anyone in the business of growing or maintaining trees, vines, or any woody plants. Fortunately, the spotted lanternfly has not made it to Michigan yet. What can we do in Michigan to reduce the chances of getting it here? How can we get prepared for it? What tools will we have to manage it once it does finally arrive? Michigan State University Extension and Berrien County Conservation District have teamed up to present a workshop on spotted lanternfly to help answer these questions. Three Restricted Use Pesticide credits are available.

