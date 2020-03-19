CLOSE

General Livestock Judging contest participants, from left: Paige Briner, Sydney Bignell, McKenna Hickman, Emma Howard, and Kendall Sheline. (Photo: Edon FFA)

District Ag Mechanic Skills contest participants, from left: Connor Towers, Wade Parrish, and Lane Reitzel. (Photo: Edon FFA)

EDON, OH — The Edon FFA recently participated in three Career Development Events (CDE’s). On Feb. 14 the Ag Power Diagnostics team of Lane Reitzel and Connor Towers competed at the district contest held at Redline Equipment. The team worked together to identify and fix issues on five pieces of agricultural equipment and placed 7th at the district contest.

On March 4, Edon FFA members Lane Reitzel, Connor Towers, and Wade Parrish competed at the District Ag Mechanic Skills contest held at Penta Career Center. The students had to exhibit knowledge about tools, labels and safety procedures; as well as demonstrate skills in welding, mechanical repair and equipment troubleshooting. The team placed 8th at the contest.

Five members also participated in the District General Livestock Judging contest at the Fulton County Fairgrounds on March 9th. Members of the team were Emma Howard, Paige Briner, Sydney Bignell, McKenna Hickman, and Kendall Sheline. The team placed 28th overall at the contest.

