FFA cancer support (Photo: Edon FFA)

EDON, OH — In celebration of FFA Week, the Edon FFA Chapter organized an event called “Coins for Cancer” and encouraged all students PreSchool-12th grade to bring in change over the course of FFA Week. The class with the most money collected earned a donut party, with all proceeds going to the Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

Throughout the week, the contest promoted friendly competition between the grade levels with the third grade classes bringing in the most money.

In total, the students and faculty at Edon raised $1,045.30 during the event. Cancer Assistance of Williams County is committed to serving individuals who are in crisis by counseling patients and their families during and after diagnosis, as well as offering financial assistance with medication, mileage, and other medical expenses.

This was the second year that the FFA has held a fundraiser for this organization, and because of the success of the event, they plan on making it an annual fundraiser. Edon FFA President, Aidan Muehlfeld said,

“We knew there were a few local people that could benefit from this event, so we thought this would be a good way to help them out and give back to our community.”

