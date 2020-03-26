CLOSE

NEW PRAGUE, MN – “Preparing heifers for improved reproductive efficiency and production” headlines the next Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council (DCRC) webinar. Join DCRC on May 6, at 2 p.m. Central time, for this one-hour webinar. Robert “Bob” Corbett of Dairy Health Consultation will address this topic.

A bovine practitioner with more than 40 years of experience, Corbett oversees approximately 60,000 animals in the United States, Mexico, Central America and South America on a production medicine program. He monitors calf management, heifer replacement programs, mastitis prevention and control, milking equipment evaluation, computer analysis of dairy records, reproductive efficiency, dairy management and nutrition.

The American Association of Veterinary State Boards granted one Registry of Approved Continuing Education (RACE) credit for this DCRC webinar. This provides veterinarians with a convenient continuing education opportunity.

Corbett believes that a calf feeding program that enhances an animal’s immune system and growth rate is key to achieving a death loss rate of less than 1 percent (birth to weaning) and average daily gain of more than 2 pounds per day. He will describe feeding recommendations that result in large-framed heifers that aren’t over conditioned and have a higher lean tissue to fat tissue ratio, compared with calves raised on a traditional whole milk or milk replacer program.

During the May 6 webinar, Corbett will address these key topics:

• Heifer nutrition programs (proper protein to energy ratios) to help heifers reach their genetic potential for growth and future milk production

• Heifer management systems that foster increased milk production and longevity

• Formulate rations to maximize rumen microbial growth, which improves feed efficiency and optimizes amino acid balance and protein utilization

• Strategies to maximize dry matter intake

To register for this webinar, go to: http://bit.ly/DCRCMayWebinar and follow the prompts. As the webinar approaches, you will receive an e-mail with information on how to log in to participate. If you are a DCRC member and cannot attend the live program, you may access the webinar at www.dcrcouncil.org (about two weeks after the webinar).

DCRC webinars are free for DCRC members. The cost for non-members is $25. Students, who aren’t DCRC members, pay $10 to attend a DCRC member. For more details about DCRC membership, go to: www.dcrcouncil.org/membership.

For more information about DCRC’s webinars, e-mail Paula Basso, DCRC Education Committee chair, at: paula.basso@zoetis.com or e-mail DCRC at: kellie@dcrcouncil.org.

