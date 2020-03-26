CLOSE

Grain storage (Photo: Courtesy photo)

ALLEGAN, MI -- One of the residual effects of the 2019 growing season is that we have grain with higher than normal moisture levels in some on-farm storage facilities. This situation poses two threats to producers.

The first is that the quality of the grain will be reduced if the grain is not managed properly when temperatures warm up this spring. The second is that wet grain significantly increases the risk for grain bin accidents to occur. An important upcoming webinar will help producers address both issues.

The webinar will be held on Tuesday, March 31 from 9-10 a.m. Dr. Ken Hellevang, agricultural engineer at North Dakota State University will present his latest recommendations for managing corn and soybeans in on-farm storage to maximize grain quality and reduce safety hazards. Specific topics will include: natural air drying, safe storage periods, drying soybeans with supplemental heat and grain bin safety procedures. Ample time has been allotted for Dr. Hellevang to answer specific questions from participants.

Please follow the following URL to register for the webinar: https://tinyurl.com/grainstorage. You will receive reminder emails one week, one day and one hour before the webinar. All questions regarding the webinar should be directed to me by phone at 269-673-0370 extension 2562 or by email at staton@msu.edu.

Read or Share this story: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2020/03/26/manage-corn-beans-farm-storage-reduce-safety-hazards/2914524001/