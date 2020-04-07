CLOSE

EAST LANSING, MI – Looking for a reputable source of information during this time of economic uncertainty and global pandemic?

Consider listening to “Closing Bell: A Conversation with MSU Agricultural Economists,” featuring hosts K. Aleks Schaefer, JD, PhD and Trey Malone, PhD from the Michigan State University Department of Agricultural, Food, and Resource Economics, each Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. through May 8.

Schaefer and Malone are uniquely positioned to discuss the uncertainties the coronavirus global pandemic is causing for agriculture, our global food supply chain and the economy.

Schaefer has a law degree with an emphasis on international trade and a doctorate, where his dissertation focused on disease transmission and antimicrobial resistance.

Malone’s research has focused on the importance of psychology in the way people make decisions in the agricultural value chain – both of which are areas of importance in this increasingly irrational time.

The first edition of “Closing Bell” aired March 27. Schaefer and Malone discussed the uncertainties the coronavirus global pandemic is causing for our food supply chain and the economy.

Questions can be sent in advance to Schaefer (aleks@msu.edu) and Malone (tmalone@msu.edu). There will also be the ability to ask questions during real time via Zoom.

To view “Closing Bell: A Conversation with MSU Agricultural Economists”: https://msu.zoom.us/j/812284181

