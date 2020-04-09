CLOSE

We are getting a lot of phone calls and messages from subscribers not getting their paper on time, or at all in some instances. We've been told it's due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, we want to make sure our readers can still access the dated information in Farmers' Advance, and our advertisers get what they pay for, so for a limited time, we are offering the full PDF of Your Farm & Auction Weekly online for FREE! Each week, the file will be posted and a link will be available from this spot on our website. We will continue to do this until the delivery issues begin to even out - no one knows when that might be, so we do not have a set date that this will stop. Keep checking back!

https://issuu.com/erobinstine/docs/far040820a_01-20

