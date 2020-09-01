CLOSE

TULSA – Nearly 530 Angus juniors and their families traveled to Tulsa, Okla., to compete in the 2020 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) July 22-24 at the Expo Square Pavilion.

National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) members gathered with the mindset “It’s All OK” as they exhibited 861 entries during the weeklong event that included more than a dozen educational contests in addition to the cattle show.

Brian McCulloh, Viroqua, WI, judged 191 bred-and-owned heifers, 32 cow-calf pairs, and 42 bred and owned bulls; Joe Myers, Harrodsburg, KY, assisted in judging bred and owned bulls; John Rayfield, Wolfforth, TX, judged 547 owned heifers; Travis Pembrook, Fairview, OK, assisted in judging owned heifers; and Amanda Schnoor, Chowchilla, CA, judged 49 steers.

Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, OH, led the reserve grand champion owned female. Maplecrest Phyllis 9043 is a February 2019 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303 and first won junior champion – division 3.

Collin Deatsman, Leesburg, IN, claimed fifth overall champion owned heifer with WB Princess 904. She is the February 2019 daughter of WB Pendleton 708 PVF SWSN and first claimed reserve junior champion – division 3.

A complete list of winners follows:

Late Heifer Calf Champion: Voyager Georgina 869. Exhibitor: Ellee Marksbury, Buffalo, KY

Reserve Late Heifer Calf Champion: SS Stix 902G. Exhibitor: Carly Sanders, Leesburg, OH

Early Heifer Calf Champion: BRDG Princess 930. Exhibitor: Bowen Bridges, Oklahoma City, OK

Reserve Early Heifer Calf Champion: Bar S Pride 9900. Exhibitor: Jayce Dickerson, Paradise, KS

Intermediate Champion: PVF Proven Queen 9215. Exhibitor: William Miller, Gridley, IL

Reserve Intermediate Champion: CDN Elsa 1959. Exhibitor: Cohen Navinsky, Easton, KS

Late Junior Champion: HBL Georgina 961. Exhibitor: Ava Leibfried, Belmont, WI

Reserve Late Junior Champion: C/C Lucy 905. Exhibitor: Garrett Coffland, Blairstown, IA

Early Junior Champion: Gerloff Pride Ever 901. Exhibitor: Olivia Gerloff, Bland MO

Reserve Early Junior Champion: Breeze Hill Georgina 9126. Exhibitor: Keegan Mather, State Center, IA

Senior Champion: Pohlman Ariel 8439. Exhibitor: Cutter Pohlman, Hereford, TX

Reserve Senior Champion: 3Aces Georgina 9028. Exhibitor: Whitney Meier, Clinton, TN

Grand Champion Bred-and-Owned Female: Gerloff Pride Ever 901. Exhibitor: Olivia Gerloff, Bland, MO

Reserve Grand Champion Bred-and-Owned Female: BRDG Princess 930. Exhibitor: Bowen Bridges, Oklahoma City, OK

Third Overall Champion Bred-and-Owned Female: Pohlman Ariel 8439. Exhibitor: Cutter Pohlman, Hereford, TX

Fourth Overall Champion Bred-and-Owned Female: Voyager Georgina 869. Exhibitor: Ellee Marksbury, Buffalo, KY

Fifth Overall Champion Bred-and-Owned Female: Breeze Hill Georgina 9126. Exhibitor: Keegan Mather, State Center, IA

OWNED FEMALES — 547 Shown

Heifer Calf Champion-Division 1: Conley Sandy 9135. Exhibitor: Kynlee Dailey, Kingston, OK

Reserve Heifer Calf Champion-Division 1: Conley Sandy 9463. Exhibitor: Kynlee Dailey, Kingston, OK

Heifer Calf Champion-Division 2: Seldom Rest Lucy 9123. Exhibitor: Mercedes Ferree, Sullivan, IN

Reserve Heifer Calf Champion-Division 2: Dameron Northern Miss 9203. Exhibitor: Paige Lemenager, Hudson, IL

Heifer Calf Champion-Division 3: EXAR Forever Lady 98449. Exhibitor: Alexis Koelling, Curryville, MO

Reserve Heifer Calf Champion-Division 3: Dameron Lucy 9193. Exhibitor: Madison Cox, Eagle Point, OR

Intermediate Champion-Division 1: PVF Missie 9214. Exhibitor: Cassidy Barker, Kearney, MO

Reserve Intermediate Champion-Division 1: PVF Missie 9212. Exhibitor: Callie Jensen, Plainfield, IA

Intermediate Champion-Division 2: Genflo Missie 819. Exhibitor: Hannah Wooten, Iva, SC

Reserve Intermediate Champion-Division 2: Seldom Rest Sandy 9080. Exhibitor: Suter Clark, Gretna, VA

Intermediate Champion-Division 3: SSF Proven Queen 5029. Exhibitor: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, IA

Reserve Intermediate Champion-Division 3: RW Saras Dream 907. Exhibitor: Bowen Bridges, Oklahoma City, OK

Junior Champion-Division 1: UDE Ellie 9230. Exhibitor: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, IA

Reserve Junior Champion-Division 1: DPL Sandy 9476. Exhibitor: Breanna Jones, Eustace, TX

Junior Champion-Division 2: BKC Annies Tiana 9001G. Exhibitor: Clancy Cunningham, Rose, OK

Reserve Junior Champion-Division 2: PVF Proven Queen 9126. Exhibitor: Emma Eathington, Avon, IL

Junior Champion-Division 3: Maplecrest Phyllis 9043. Exhibitor: Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, OH

Reserve Junior Champion-Division 3: WB Princess 904. Exhibitor: Collin Deatsman, Leesburg, IN

Junior Champion-Division 4: WB Princess 902. Exhibitor: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, IA

Reserve Junior Champion-Division 4: Collison Georgina 930. Exhibitor: Marcie Harward, Richfield, NC

Late Senior Champion: CCC Saras Dream 85581. Exhibitor: Jacob Marksbury, Buffalo, KY

Reserve Late Senior Champion: Conley Pure Pride 8456. Exhibitor: Morgan Hutchins, Charleston, IL

Early Senior Champion: PVF Missie 8246. Exhibitor: Ashton Dillow, Villa Ridge, IL

Reserve Early Senior Champion: Seldom Rest Pin Up Gal 8134. Exhibitor: Georgia Bezner, Dalhart, TX

Grand Champion Owned Female: UDE Ellie 9230. Exhibitor: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, IA

Reserve Grand Champion Owned Female: Maplecrest Phyllis 9043. Exhibitor: Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, OH

Third Overall Champion Bred-and-Owned Female: BKC Annies Tiana 9001G. Exhibitor: Clancy Cunningham, Rose, OK

Fourth Overall Champion Bred-and-Owned Female: EXAR Forever Lady 98449. Exhibitor: Alexis Koelling, Curryville, MO

Fifth Overall Champion Bred-and-Owned Female: WB Princess 904. Exhibitor: Collin Deatsman, Leesburg, IN

Two-Year-Old Champion Pair: CB Pegette 713. Exhibitor: Cassidy Becker, Diagonal, IA

Reserve Champion Two-Year Old Pair: CK3 Barbara 778. Exhibitor: Cylee Kirchner, Leaf River, IL

Champion Mature Pair: Bar S Pride 3695. Exhibitor: Jayce Dickerson, Paradise, KS

Reserve Mature Pair: AED Rita 627D. Exhibitor: Allison Davis, Shelbyville, TN

Grand Champion Owned Cow-Calf Pair: CB Pegette 713. Exhibitor: Cassidy Becker, Diagonal, IA

Reserve Grand Champion Owned Cow-Calf Pair: CK3 Barbara 778. Exhibitor: Cylee Kirchner, Leaf River, IL

OWNED COW-CALF PAIRS — 23 Shown

Two-Year-Old Champion Pair: Herbster Saras Dream 7237. Exhibitor: Miranda Raithel, Falls City, NE

Reserve Champion Two-Year Old Pair: SSF Bardot 3268. Exhibitor: Ben Nikkel, McPherson, KS

Champion Mature Pair: Henderson Patton Queen 6044. Exhibitor: Karson Patton, Frankfort, IN

Reserve Mature Pair: PCC SSST Princess 288D. Exhibitor: Nicholas Siemens, Towanda, KS

Grand Champion Owned Cow-Calf Pair: Herbster Saras Dream 7237. Exhibitor: Miranda Raithel, Falls City, NE

Reserve Grand Champion Owned Cow-Calf Pair: SSF Bardot 3268. Exhibitor: Ben Nikkel, McPherson, KS

BRED-AND-OWNED BULLS — 42 Shown

Bull Calf Champion: MES Music Man 903-650. Exhibitor: Mardee Sadowsky, Eagleville, MO

Reserve Bull Calf Champion: MC Roundtable 9088. Exhibitor: Zach McCall, Greenville, VA

Intermediate Champion: Hill Valley Reckoning 931. Exhibitor: Samuel Henderson, East Troy, WI

Reserve Intermediate Champion: R&K Insight 179. Exhibitor: Kalli Flanders, Buffalo, KY

Junior Champion Bull: BRDG Mahogany Prime 904B. Exhibitor: Bowen Bridges, Oklahoma City, OK

Reserve Junior Champion: Chap Erica SA No Limit G65. Exhibitor: Erica Chapman, Tipton, IA

Grand Champion Bred-and-Owned Bull: BRDG Mahogany Prime 904B. Exhibitor: Bowen Bridges, Oklahoma City, OK

Reserve Grand Champion Bred-and-Owned Bull: Chap Erica SA No Limit G65. Exhibitor: Erica Chapman, Tipton, IA

STEERS — 49 Shown

Grand Champion Steer: Cardinal Primo 56G. Exhibitor: Cole Caldwell, Elmwood, IL

Reserve Grand Champion Steer: PVF Blacklist 9163. Exhibitor: Amelia Miller, Gridley, IL

Grand Champion Bred-and-Owned Steer: PVF Blacklist 9129. Exhibitor: Adam Miller, Gridley, IL

Reserve Grand Champion Bred-and-Owned Steer: CK3 EA Stormstorm G09. Exhibitor: Coehen Kirchner, Leaf River, IL

STATE HERDSMANSHIP AWARD

15 head and less: Louisiana Junior Angus Association

16-30 head: Kentucky Junior Angus Association

31-45 head: Tennessee Junior Angus Association

46-60 head: Kansas Junior Angus Association

61 head and more: Illinois Junior Angus Association

SWEEPSTAKES AWARDS

29 head and less: Kentucky Junior Angus Association

30 head and more: Illinois Junior Angus Association

SILVER PITCHER AWARDS

Boys Silver Pitcher Award: Bowen Bridges, Oklahoma City, OK

Girls Silver Pitcher Award: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, IA

PREMIER JUNIOR BREEDER AWARD: Bowen Bridges, Oklahoma City, OK

PREMIER BREEDER AWARD: Prairie View Farms, Gridley, IL

TOM BURKE YOUNG ANGUS ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Austyn Gorman, Olton, Texas, and Lane Toledo, Visalia, CA

