kansas city – The Gelbvieh and Balancer Show at the 2020 American Royal took place on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the American Royal Complex in Kansas City, MO. Bill Conley, Clarksdale, MO, evaluated the Gelbvieh and Balancer cattle.

The grand champion Gelbvieh female was BCFG Butlers Ms Gia 90G ET. She is the daughter of BCFG Butlers Impact 549U and first claimed the junior yearling heifer division. This heifer is owned by Alexandria Raab and Aiden Raab, Markle, IN.

The reserve grand champion Gelbvieh female was GGGE 3G Hello Trouble 084H owned by Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, IN. This heifer is the daughter of GGGE 3G Eleventh Commandment 717E and first claimed the spring heifer calf division.

The grand champion Gelbvieh bull was owned by Jaylea Pope, Ravenna, Nebraska. JLEA Tops Down 914G is the son of JRI Pop A Top 2 ETN 197E832 and first claimed the senior bull calf division.

The reserve grand champion Gelbvieh bull was GGGE 3G Hair Trigger 014H, owned by Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, IN. He is the son of GGGE 3G Time Machine 758T ET and first claimed the junior bull calf division.

In the Balancer show, grand champion Balancer female was owned by Karley Rumfelt, Phillipsburg, MO. KARR Ms. Sassy G13A ET is the daughter of Colburn Primo 5153 and first won the junior yearling heifer division.

The reserve grand champion Balancer female was MDR Friday F72 ET owned by Kyson Thiel, Kaw City, OK. She is the daughter of PVF Surveillance 4129 and first claimed the senior female division.

The grand champion Balancer bull was owned by Emily Griffiths, Kendallville, IN. GGGE 3G Guns Blazing 9113G is the son of GGGE 3G Draconian 643D ET. He first claimed the senior bull calf division.

The reserve grand champion Balancer bull was MDR First Round Pick 9824G ET owned by Dobson Ranch, Kaw City, OK. He is the son of MDR First Step 7549E and won the junior bull division.

