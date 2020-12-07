CLOSE

LOUISVILLE – Junior Angus exhibitors led 173 entries at the 2020 North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) Junior Angus Heifer Show, Nov. 15 in Louisville, Ky. Todd Herman, Lima, Ohio, evaluated the females before naming champions.

Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa, led the grand champion female. UDE Ellie 9230 is an April 2019 daughter of EXAR Blue Chip 1877B and first won late junior champion.

Maplecrest Phyllis 9043 claimed the reserve grand champion female. Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, Ohio, owns the February 2019 daughter of Silveiras Style 9303 who first won early junior champion.

Tristan Meier, Clinton, Tenn., showed the grand champion bred-and-owned female. 3ACES Georgina 9019 is the September 2019 daughter of Gambles Hot Rod.

2020 North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE)

Junior Angus Heifer Show, Louisville

Total number shown: 173

Judge: Todd Herman, Lima, Ohio

HEIFERS 182 Shown

Junior Heifer Calf Champion: EXAR Frontier Gal 1340. Exhibitor: Whitney Walker, Prairie Grove, Ark.

Reserve Junior Heifer Calf Champion: SCC SFC Phyllis 016. Exhibitor: Addison Bartlow, Monticello, Ill.

Senior Heifer Calf Champion: EXAR Forever Lady 98449. Exhibitor: Alexis Koelling, Curryville, Mo.

Reserve Senior Heifer Calf Champion: Seldom Rest Lucy 9123. Exhibitor: Mercedes Ferree, Sullivan, Ind.

Intermediate Champion Heifer: MLA Proven Queen 975. Exhibitor: Paige Lemenager, Hudson, Ill.

Reserve Intermediate Champion Heifer: SSF Proven Queen 5029. Exhibitor: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa

Late Junior Champion Heifer: UDE Ellie 9230. Exhibitor: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa

Reserve Late Junior Champion Heifer: Seldom Rest Cassandra 9060. Exhibitor: Kathryn Coleman, Modesto, Calif.

Early Junior Champion Heifer: Maplecrest Phyllis 9043. Exhibitor: Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, Ohio

Reserve Early Junior Champion Heifer: BNWZ Saras Dream 9155. Exhibitor: Houston Ferree, Sullivan, Ind.

Senior Champion Female: Top Line CCC Pride 8215. Exhibitor: Ashlyn Mool, Lexington, Ill.

Reserve Senior Champion Female: Patton Blackbird 857. Exhibitor: Audrey Korniak, Rensselaer, Ind.

Grand Champion Female: UDE Ellie 9230. Exhibitor: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa

Reserve Grand Champion Female: Maplecrest Phyllis 9043. Exhibitor: Sydney Sanders, Leesburg, Ohio

Grand Champion Bred-and-Owned Female: 3ACES Georgina 9019. Exhibitor: Tristan Meier, Clinton, Tenn.

