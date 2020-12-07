CLOSE

ILLINOIS – University of Illinois Extension is pleased to announce Good Growing, a free, live webinar series with at-home follow-along activities. Extension Educators Andrew Holsinger, Chris Enroth, Ken Johnson and Katie Parker will lead this series of free webinars, and preregistration is required.

Fun with Evergreen Foliage | December 2 | 3-4 PM CST

Craft some holiday elegance with evergreen foliage for your home. Learn how to craft your favorite holiday décor and how to source suitable materials in your home landscape. Extension Educator Andrew Holsinger will demonstrate how to make a wreath and follow along at home with hands-on activities for kissing balls, outdoor holiday planters or evergreen gnomes.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to attend, contact Chris Enroth at cenroth@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged.

More webinars in the series:

Christmas Tree Types and Care | November 25 | 3-4 PM CST

Different types of Christmas trees offer different colors, strength of fragrance, needle retention, branch sturdiness, and other attributes. Join Local Foods and Small Farms Educator Katie Parker to learn about the different types of trees and how to care for your live tree. Illinois Extension educators will demonstrate how to create nature-themed ornaments, in this kid-friendly hands-on activity.

Popular Holiday Plant Care | December 9 | 3-4 PM CST

Do you love buying holiday plants like poinsettia and amaryllis, but struggle to keep the plants alive through the holidays let alone keeping them going year-round? Join Illinois Extension educators as they discuss popular holiday plants and their care. During this webinar they will talk about poinsettia, amaryllis, holiday cactus, and Norfolk Island pine.

Holiday Spices | December 16 | 3-4 PM CST

Ever wonder about where those holiday spices you’re using come from, or if you could grow them? Illinois Extension educators Ken Johnson and Chris Enroth will cover the origins and how to grow popular holiday spices such as nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, allspice, peppermint, citrus, and ginger.

Create a Winter Bird Haven | January 6 | 3-4 PM CST

Gardens are a haven for bird year-round. Lots of wildlife use yards for over-wintering and provide a delightful spectacle on cold days. Attracting birds to the winter landscape can be incredibly rewarding for all ages. Horticulture Educator Chris Enroth will describe the species of birds in Illinois during the winter, what they’re looking for, and how to make habitat so they stick around all year. Chris will be joined by other Extension Educators who will demonstrate creative ways to feed the birds with logs, toilet paper rolls, grapefruit and a fruit and popcorn garland.

Read or Share this story: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2020/12/07/good-growing-webinar-fun-evergreen-foliage/6484396002/