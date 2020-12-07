CLOSE

EAST LANSING, MI -- The State experienced a fairly normal weather week with limited field activity, according to Marlo Johnson, Director of the Great Lakes Regional Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service. There were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork in Michigan during the week ending November 29, 2020. Wetter weather and light snow cover earlier in the week did not cause significant challenges as harvest activities were nearly complete across the State for all row crops. Corn harvested for grain was 95 percent complete with a reported moisture content of 18 percent. There were scattered reports of corn left standing where recent snow activity had delayed harvest, while other corn fields were left unharvested in the hopes the crop would dry down further. Winter wheat was fully emerged with a reported 73 percent of the crop rated in good to excellent condition. Livestock operators were busy ensuring ample feed supplies were available for winter. Other activities included manure hauling, fall tillage, catching up on paperwork, ordering seed, and cleaning equipment in preparation for winter storage.

