EAST LANSING, MI – The Michigan State University Small Ruminant Extension team is offering a four-part webinar series on birth management for sheep and goats that will lead producers through a host of topics.

Each weekly session will last approximately 90 minutes, will be recorded for future viewing and will include: seminars, specialized instructional videos, and question-and-answer sessions with an expert panel. Session topics include:

• Jan. 12, 2021 – Nutritional management to optimize birth outcomes.

• Jan. 19, 2021 – Optimizing maternal and newborn health.

• Jan. 26, 2021 – The normal birthing process, birth assistance and newborn care.

• Feb. 2, 2021 – Identifying challenges on your farm and creating improvement plans.

Instructors for the webinar will include Richard Ehrhardt, Ph.D., Mike Metzger, M.S., and Erin Recktenwald, Ph.D. Registration is $40 per farm/family and includes a 40-page manual, a laminated lamb hypothermia/starvation treatment poster and access to all recorded sessions. For information, contact Carla McLachlan at 517-432-5402 or MCLACHL2@msu.edu.

