REYNOLDSBURG, OH -- Harvest continued to approach completion while rainfall slowed corn harvest in some areas, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 83 percent adequate to surplus by week’s end. Average temperatures for the week were 3.8 degrees above historical normals and the entire State averaged 0.98 inches of precipitation. There were 3.3 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 29.

Soybean harvest was wrapped up for the year. Corn harvest was 92 percent complete, behind the five-year average by 1 percentage point. Corn moisture content was at 19 percent. Sixty-nine percent of winter wheat was rated in good to excellent condition compared to 72 percent the previous week.

