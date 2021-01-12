CLOSE

In compliance with the Allen County Health Department and to assure the safety and success of the Fort Wayne Farm Show, Tradexpos has rescheduled the 32nd annual Fort Wayne Farm Show from the original January dates to March 09, 10, and 11, 2021.

When Jack Thill started the Fort Wayne Farm Show, he envisioned a trade show where the farm community could come together with agri-business leaders to learn about and compare the latest equipment and products in this ever-changing marketplace. Now, in its 32nd year, Jack's vision has grown to become one of the nation's most respected farm shows, attracting qualified attendees from many states. The Fort Wayne Farm Show now offers approximately 1100 booths! Our exhibitors present the latest farm technology the industry has to offer along with the area's largest variety of farm machinery equipment, in one location. In 2021, Northeastern Indiana Soil and Water Conservation Districts and Purdue Cooperative Extension will present daily educational seminars. Also in 2021, in support of the Indiana FFA Scholarship Foundation, fundraising auctions, featuring a variety of donated items, will be held both Tuesday and Wednesday. Last year's auction raised over $20,000.00 for scholarships.

HOURS

Tuesday 9 AM - 5 PM

Wednesday 9 AM - 8 PM

Thursday 9 AM - 4 PM

DATES & ADDRESS

March 09, 10, and 11, 2021

January 18, 19, and 20, 2022

Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

4000 Parnell Ave.

Ft. Wayne, Indiana 46805

