CLOSE

LINCOLN, NE. – On December 4, the American Gelbvieh Association (AGA) presented the 2020 Breeder of the Year award to SEGA Gelbvieh, owned by Steve and Gail Fiolkoski of Pierce, Colorado. The award was presented during the awards banquet, which was held virtually.

Located in short-grass country in Colorado, SEGA Gelbvieh’s seedstock operation specializes in Gelbvieh and Balancer® genetics and focuses on producing cattle made for the high mountains and plains. The operation offers a spring bull sale as well as a fall female sale that includes female consignments from other Gelbvieh producers.

The operation’s commitment to advancing and expanding sales opportunities for Gelbvieh genetics is exemplified by the Gelbvieh female consignments accepted in the fall females sale each year. By offering consignment opportunities, SEGA Gelbvieh not only creates a premium sales outlet for other producers but expands the reach of Gelbvieh genetics, as well.

Since 1990, the Fiolkoskis have served the AGA and its affiliates, as well as several other beef-promoting groups and associations. The many hours of dedication to promoting the Gelbvieh breed are evident in the leadership roles they have served. Over the years, Steve and Gail have been active in AGA, contributing their time and knowledge to several AGA committees. At the local level, both have served on the Colorado Gelbvieh Association Board, Rocky Mountain Junior Beef Expo Committee, Weld County Cattlemen’s Association and Fort Collins Co-Op Board.

Congratulations to Steve and Gail on SEGA Gelbvieh being honored as the 2020 AGA Breeder of the Year.

Read or Share this story: https://www.farmersadvance.com/story/news/2021/01/12/sega-gelbvieh-receives-breeder-year-award/6649117002/