EAST LANSING, MI – A new statewide kit will be starting soon. The home kit will be mailed to your house, but you must register in order to receive a kit. The kit with include the educational topic of Paracord Bracelets about why people use them and the supplies for the youth to make their own. Cost is $10 per kit.

This program is open to youth statewide, ages 10-19. Families can register here: https://events.anr.msu.edu/Mecosta/ by January 15th to make sure no one misses out.

Questions can be directed to Mollie Hogg at hoggmoll@msu.edu

