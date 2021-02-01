CLOSE

CHESTERFIELD, MO. – Egypt’s Soy Excellence Center continues to be a one-stop-shop for industry training by organizing and hosting programs for U.S. soy customers.

65 participants from the poultry industry in the Middle East/North Africa (MENA) region took part in USSEC’s 7th Poultry Production Training Program Webinar in cooperation with Cairo University and Egyptian Poultry Association on December 22.

Topics discussed included: Broiler Management during the First Ten Days, presented by Prof. Dr. M. A. Elmenawey; Mycotoxin in Poultry Feed, Prof. Dr. S. M. Shalash; Factors Affecting Carcass Quality, Prof. Dr. A. M. Atta; and Vaccination Failure, Prof. Dr. M. H. Awaad.

The webinar was followed by a roundtable where participants and speakers interacted through further discussion.

In Egypt, which is classified as a growth market, USSEC has been playing an important role in improving the performance of poultry production to lower the cost of production and to increase the consumption per capita. Government ownership in crushing as well as in poultry production will help for the time being to increase the level of protein consumption per capita per day in Egypt. Poultry and fish are the major consumers of soybean meal production in Egypt.

