LANSING, MI. – The Michigan Corn Growers Association (MCGA) today elected a new slate of officers to lead the organization. The following board members were elected to serve two-year terms as officers:

Randy Poll from Hamilton was elected to serve as President.

Russell Braun from Ovid was elected to serve as Vice President.

Waylon Smolinski from Lachine was reelected to serve as Secretary/Treasurer.

Former MCGA President Matt Frostic from Applegate will now serve as chairman of the board.

“I want to thank the incoming officers for their dedication to our industry,” said outgoing President Matt Frostic. “I know that our organization is in good hands. It has been my honor to serve as president for the past two years, and I look forward to seeing what we will achieve together in the future.”

MCGA board members are active corn farmers and must be regular members of MCGA.

