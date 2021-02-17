CLOSE

EAST LANSING, MI. – Save the date for the annual Great Lakes Forage & Grazing Conference offered by the Michigan Forage Council with support from MSU Extension on March 11th from 9 a.m. – noon. Because of the pandemic the entire conference will be virtual.

This free educational event is for all agricultural producers and those with interests in agriculture. The keynote speaker this year is Dr. Dennis Hancock, the new Director of the USDA Forage Research Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Dennis was the longtime Forage Specialist at the University of Georgia before coming to Wisconsin. He will highlight all the forage research that is being conducted at the Forage Research Center.

Dr. Kim Cassida will give a MSU Forage Research update while Tom Cook will discuss Michigan Grazing Dairy Industry trends and Phil Kaatz will discuss details that lead to quality forages. And there will also be a Michigan hay supply update.

Complete details for participant and sponsorship registrations can be found at https://events.anr.msu.edu/2021GLFGC/. For more information call Jerry Lindquist, Michigan Forage Council Secretary at 231-912-0103 or email at lindquis@msu.edu.

