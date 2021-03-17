CLOSE

LANSING, MI. – Governor Whitmer recently announced the 2021 appointments to the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan (CMPM) board of directors.

• Brett Brink (Hamilton) was reappointed to represent District 4, which includes Allegan, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties.

• Philip D. Gordon (Saline) was appointed to represent District 3, which includes Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. He succeeds Blaine Baker whose term expired March 5, 2021.

• Daniel J. Keenan (Merrill) was appointed to represent District 8, which includes Bay, Gratiot, Midland and Saginaw counties. He succeeds John Burk whose term expired March 5, 2021.

• Scott Miller (Elsie) was reappointed to represent District 6, which includes Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee and St. Clair counties.

The nine farmer members of the CMPM board of directors are appointed by the Governor for three-year terms. The Michigan Agri-Business Association, Michigan Corn Growers Association, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and Michigan State University are all represented through ex-officio members serving on the board.

Headquartered in Lansing, CMPM is a farmer-funded, legislatively-established, statewide program that invests in research, education and market development to enhance the economic position of Michigan corn farmers. For more information, visit the Michigan Corn website at micorn.org.

