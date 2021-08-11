Farm Science Review tickets on sale now

WAUSEON, OH. – Those wishing to attend the annual Farm Science Review at Ohio State’s Molly Caren Ag Center in London, Ohio on September 21 through September 23, 2021, can purchase tickets from the local OSU Extension Office at 8770 State Route 108, Wauseon, OH. The tickets cost $7 pre-sale or $10 at the gate.

Farm Science Review is considered the premier agricultural education and industry exposition in the Eastern Corn Belt. Gather with over 100,000 agriculturalists with over 700 exhibitors. Engage with a diverse group of experts in many areas of the agricultural industry. Explore over 4,000 product lines and services to discover what will make an impact on your farm business. Enrich your future with ideas you will discover at this year’s farm science review. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 21-21, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 23. For more information on the Farm Science Review, visit https://fsr.osu.edu/home.