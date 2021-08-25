Ohio Farm Bureau, partners purchase reserve grand champion market barrow

COLUMBUS, OH. – In a year when the Ohio State Fair was a little different, one thing remained the same -- Ohio Farm Bureau and its partners strongly supported the fair through youth livestock competitions.

In 2021, the fair was divided into a week of breeding livestock and a week of junior market livestock shows. The final drives for each species featuring youth projects were combined into Grand Drive events at the end of each week. Ohio Farm Bureau and Nationwide were sponsors of the Grand Drive events.

The final event of the fair was the Sale of Champions on August 8. Ohio Farm Bureau collaborated with partners Bob Evans Farms and The Kroger Company to purchase the Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow exhibited by Cade Peterson for $52,000, of which Peterson received $7,000, with the remaining going to the Youth Reserve Program. Cade is the son of Fred and Angela Peterson of Oak Harbor in Ottawa County.

The Sale of Champions raised $306,000 for the Youth Reserve Program. Established in 1995, the Youth Reserve Program was developed to reward junior exhibitors who participate in the Ohio State Fair.