Purdue fund expands scope to accept applications from startups in all agricultural disciplines

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. – Entrepreneurs whose startups commercialize Purdue technology in any agricultural field are now eligible to apply for a Purdue fund's semiannual competition.

The $2 million Ag-Celerator Fund was created in 2015 by the College of Agriculture and the Purdue Research Foundation. It originally supported the commercialization of technologies to benefit only the plant sciences sector. The fund is managed by Purdue Ventures, the investment arm of the Purdue Foundry.

Bernie Engel, senior associate dean of research and graduate education in the College of Agriculture, said, "Purdue Next Moves funding allows us to open up this opportunity to any and all Purdue startup technologies that impact any related agricultural field, including animal health."

A virtual callout and information session about the fall 2021 Ag-Celerator will be held on Zoom at 2 p.m. September 7. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. ET September 17. The application consists of an online form (https://prf-hujbj.formstack.com/forms/agcelerator_application_fall_2021), a description of the business concept and a pitch deck.

GRYFN received the spring 2021 Ag-Celerator funding. Matt Bechdol, CEO, explained how Ag-Celerator funding has strengthened GRYFN.

"GRYFN is focused on delivering research-quality sensing solutions for high-throughput plant phenomics and natural resources applications. We were founded by a diverse team of Purdue faculty; our DNA is in plant science, engineering, computer science, aviation and more," Bechdol said. "The recognition and investment through Ag-Celerator will add momentum to our analytics efforts, and better position us with customers, partners and investors in the coming months. We are thankful for the opportunity."

Other recipients of the Ag-Celerator investment program are Heliponix, Phicrobe LLC, AkanoCure Pharmaceuticals Inc., VinSense LLC, Progeny Drone Inc., JUA Technologies International LLC, ZeaVaxx, Ongenia LLC, Karyosoft LLC, Rogo Ag LLC, LeafSpec AgTech and Krishi LLC.

The Purdue Foundry is an entrepreneurship and commercialization hub whose professionals help Purdue innovators create startups. The Purdue Foundry is managed by the Purdue Research Foundation, which received the 2019 Innovation and Economic Prosperity Universities Award for Place from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. Contact the Purdue Foundry at foundry@prf.org.