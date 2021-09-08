MSU Extension welcomes new field crops educator in Montcalm County

EAST LANSING, MI. – As the new field crops extension educator based in Montcalm County, I hope to utilize in this new role my knowledge of integrated pest management and entomology as well as my experience conducting research in Nebraska corn fields.

Originally from Denver, Colorado, I was always fascinated with the world of insects and spiders. Growing up in the city, I was far removed from the agricultural world and didn’t realize that I could make a career out of working with the creatures that were so intriguing to me until I discovered applied agricultural entomology. This led me to graduate school in Nebraska where I earned my M.S. in entomology while working as the lab research technician in my advisor’s agroecosystems entomology lab.

My experiences in Nebraska created in me a deep respect for and appreciation of the world of agriculture. I also discovered extension and knew almost immediately that I wanted to become an extension educator after graduation.

In May 2021, I received my degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and began my new position with Michigan State University Extension on July 6, 2021. I am excited to be in the beautiful state of Michigan and to learn about the challenges and triumphs that come with producing such a large variety of crops. I am looking forward to working with producers and the community as a whole in order to promote agriculture and enhance farm productivity and sustainability.