Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation accepting proposals for Youth Pathways grants

COLUMBUS, OH. – It is projected that 40% of jobs in agriculture could go unfulfilled within the next five years without efforts to attract young leaders to the industry.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s Youth Pathways to Careers in Agriculture grant program supports projects that introduce and train students for high-demand jobs in food, agricultural and environmental sciences. The program is open to nonprofit organizations or those with a fiscal sponsor.

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation invites proposals from organizations and innovative partnerships interested in delivering programming in the state of Ohio. The foundation intends to award up to $100,000 for these grants, which can last up to 12 months. The grant program was established through the foundation’s Fisher Fund for Lifelong Learning.

“Our signature Youth Pathways grant program serves as a powerful incentive to make careers in our industry appealing to young people,” said Luke Houghton, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s director of development. “We look forward to supporting innovative programs that inspire the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs to become problem solvers and leaders in agriculture.”

To be considered for a grant, an organization must:

• Be classified as a public charity and tax-exempt under 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (other than a Type III supporting organization) or have a fiscal sponsor.

• Operate statewide at multiple sites or have innovative initiatives that can be delivered in several Ohio counties.

A virtual pre-submission pitch session for the Youth Pathways grants will be held September 29. If an organization is interested in applying for a Youth Pathways grant, visit ofbf.org/foundation to learn more and register for the pitch session.

Founded in 1985, Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation is a 501(c) (3) charitable, nonprofit organization. The foundation funds programming in four priority areas: cultivating an interest in agriculture, investing in tomorrow’s leaders, driving economic growth and promoting environmental stewardship and conservation.