Farmers in Sanilac, St. Clair counties eligible for federal aid

LANSING, MI. – State Rep. Andrew Beeler thanked the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for issuing a declaration for Sanilac and surrounding counties, paving the way for emergency aid for area farms.

“Farms are the heart and soul of communities throughout the Thumb, but drought has dampened agricultural success,” said Beeler, of Port Huron. “The disaster declaration can help our farmers get through this challenging season which has been hampered by lower rainfall levels.”

The natural disaster declaration was issued by the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), which administers federal programs related to the nation’s farms. The declaration will allow farmers in the area to receive emergency loans as they recover from drought that affected the area earlier this year.

According to the announcement, “Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.”

Under the declaration, Sanilac County is the primary natural disaster area, but farmers in St. Clair and other neighboring counties are also eligible to apply for loans. The application deadline is April 11, 2022.

Beeler represents Michigan’s 83rd House District, which includes all of Sanilac County and Burtchville Township, Fort Gratiot Township and the city of Port Huron in St. Clair County.