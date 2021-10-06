4-H online enrollment for 2021-2022 is open

BAD AXE, MI. — The 4-H Online system is now open for enrolling into the new 2021-2022 4-H program year. Joining 4-H is now free!!

Youth must be aged 5 before or on January 1, 2022, to enroll in the 2021-2022 4-H program year. While the annual 4-H participation fee no longer exists, some 4-H events and activities may continue to have registration fees.

The deadline to re-enroll is still December 1, 2021. The re-enrollment deadline applies to all returning 4-H members (ages 5 to 19 as of January 1, 2022) and to all returning adult 4-H volunteer leaders.

All new youth will have until June 1, 2022, to enroll in the program. Please don’t wait on enrolling, as youth could be missing out on many great opportunities available to them.

Please go to https://v2.4honline.com to re-enroll.

On August 31, 2021, all 4-H members and adult 4-H volunteer leaders were set to “inactive.” As 4-H members re-enroll, their status will change to “approved” and count on next year’s ES-237 report.

Just a friendly reminder for any adult 4-H volunteer leader who does not re-enroll for 2021-2022, you will no longer be “active” in the file and will need to go back through the entire MSU Volunteer Selection Process (VSP) if you wish to become an active 4-H volunteer leader again in the future.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact either Patti (989-550-2971 or errerpat@msu.edu) or Kari (989-269-9949 or verelle7@msu.edu).