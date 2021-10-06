Farm Bureau names 2021 policy development committee

COLUMBUS, OH. — Twenty Ohio Farm Bureau leaders are serving on the 2021 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The committee collects and organizes public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and presents the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December.

In its initial session, the committee heard from government leaders, subject matter experts and Farm Bureau staff on topics such as carbon capture markets and climate policy, ethanol and biofuels, the supply chain, property rights associated with wind and solar siting and farmland preservation.

The policy committee consists of 10 members from Ohio Farm Bureau’s board of trustees and 10 representatives of county Farm Bureaus.

The committee is chaired by Ohio Farm Bureau First Vice President Cy Prettyman of New Bloomington and includes OFBF President Bill Patterson of Chesterland and Treasurer Lane Osswald of Eldorado. State trustees on the committee are Matt Aultman of Greenville, Roger Baker of Wooster, Karin Bright of Athens, Danielle Burch of Salem, Al Miller of Marietta, Kyle Smith of South Vienna and Chris Weaver of Lyons.

County Farm Bureau representatives are Ron Bond from Tuscarawas County, William Brown from Stark County, Joseph Everett from Shelby County, Sarah Ison from Clermont County, Bennett Musselman from Pickaway County, Eric Rife from Madison County, Logan Riker-Chamberlain from Wood County, Tracy Robinson from Pike County, Jeff Trick from Montgomery County and Jonathan Zucker from Marion County.