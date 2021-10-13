Corn marketing program of Michigan accepting research proposals

LANSING, MI. — The Corn Marketing Program of Michigan (CMPM) today announced that it is accepting research proposals for 2022. CMPM is interested in funding research and demonstration initiatives that reflect the interests of the corn industry and return significant value to corn farmers who fund those efforts.

“Research is an important part of the mission of the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan,” said Kristin Poley, research manager for CMPM. “Our research program has a track record of equipping farmers with the tools to farm more efficiently and more profitably. We look forward to receiving proposals for new research projects that will further enhance Michigan’s agriculture industry.”

CMPM’s strategic plan is focused on increasing the economic viability of corn production in Michigan through innovative research and market development. Projects are sought that meet one or more of the following priorities:

• Enhance the value of Michigan’s corn industry through new and expanded corn markets and value-added uses

• Support research into corn production systems that are environmentally sustainable, socially acceptable, and economically feasible

• Support research that improves the financial future for farm families and businesses.

Interested parties can read the entire Request for Proposals online at www.micorn.org. Proposals are due by Friday, November 19 at 5 p.m. EST.

Headquartered in Lansing, CMPM is a farmer-funded, legislatively-established, statewide program that invests in research, education and market development to enhance the economic position of Michigan corn farmers. For more information, visit the Michigan Corn website at micorn.org.