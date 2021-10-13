Speakers announced for 2022 Great Lakes Crop Summit

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI. — Registration is open for the eighth annual Great Lakes Crop Summit (GLCS) at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant, January 26 – 27, 2022. The deadline to reserve hotel rooms and receive the early registration price is Tuesday, January 7, 2022.

GLCS is the only event in Michigan focused exclusively on corn, soybean and wheat growers. It is hosted by the Corn Marketing Program of Michigan, the Michigan Soybean Committee and the Michigan Wheat Program. The event typically draws more than 1,000 people from across Michigan.

This year, GLCS is proud to feature two outstanding keynote speakers and an exciting live broadcast that will bring a broader perspective on the global agriculture industry:

• Live Taping of U.S. Farm Report with Tyne Morgan

Join us for a live taping of U.S. Farm Report, a nationally syndicated agricultural television show airing weekly across the country. Hosted by Tyne Morgan and featuring some of the nation’s leading market analysts, the live taping will take a deep dive into possible marketing opportunities and headwinds in 2022. Get your marketing mindset off to a head start in 2022 in a unique way by being a part of this custom U.S. Farm Report live taping.

• Paul Long – Connecting the Workplace and Life Through F.U.N.

Paul J Long travels the world delivering high-content keynotes and training to Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and trade associations. His engaging, inspirational, and unbridled energetic style is unlike any speaker you’ve experienced before. Paul is the author of Fundamism: Connecting to Life Through F.U.N. which guides you on how to live your whole life—at work and at home—with FUN, joy, and fulfillment as the driving force. The book does so through Paul’s entertaining real-life stories, researched-based recommendations, and practical exercises.

• Chad Paalman – Cybersecurity on the Farm

Chad is CEO and co- founder of NuWave Technology Partners. Chad is also the co-founder of Prescott and serves on the board of directors. He is currently serving on Cisco System's Small & Mid-Market Advisory Board, as founding member and chair of Cisco System's Managed Service Provider (MSP) Advisory Board.

Breakout sessions will cover a range of topics, including: crop nutrient and pest management; farm finances and tax planning; global and local marketing; conservation and sustainability; environmental quality; and technology. There will also be sessions specifically designed for corn, soybean and wheat growers. RUP and CEU credits will be available for qualifying sessions. In addition to educational sessions, the conference showcases the latest agricultural products and services at a trade show which features more than 60 exhibitors.

The Michigan Corn Growers Association and the Michigan Soybean Association will also hold their 2022 annual meetings during GLCS.

Registration information and a list of topics, speakers and events are available online at greatlakescropsummit.com and hotel discounts are available.