Webinar connects community supported agriculture farmers in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio

EAST LANSING, MI. — Calling all Michigan farmers! The in-person Thinking Inside the Box: Growing CSA’s Across the Tri-State Region Conference originally scheduled for Oct. 24-25, 2021, has been postponed until 2022 due to continued concerns over gathering at this time. In its place, the Virtual CSA Tri-State Conference Before Thinking Inside the Box will be presented on Oct. 25, 2021.

With an abbreviated program, this will be a unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders from the tri-state region (Michigan, Indiana and Ohio) about selling through farm shares known as CSA (Community-Supported Agriculture) memberships. This online event will pave the way for an expanded lineup of speakers and learning opportunities for an in-person Tri-State CSA conference in 2022.

Topics and speakers for Before Thinking Inside the Box include:

• Keynote Session – You Have What It takes: Grit, Growth, and Gumption on the Small Farm – Dan and Julie Perkins, Perkins’ Good Earth Farm

• Starting a CSA – Mandy Way, Way Farms and Dana Workman, Grass Powered Poultry and Meats

• Scaling Up Your CSA – Ben Jackle, Mile Creek Farm

• Choosing an Online Sales Platform – Stefanie Jaeger, Local Food Marketplace

• Implied Warranty – Peggy Hall, OSU Ag and Resource Law

The event aims to give new and experienced CSA farmers insights, tools and perspectives for successful CSA management on their own farms. It will also allow growers to hear from producers who may be outside their traditional network.

Register for the virtual CSA Tri-State Conference at https://qfreeaccountssjc1.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2nrD8rYyPvN17NQ.

Date: Monday, Oct. 25, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST

Cost: FREE!

Location: Zoom (Link provided to all who register)

Deadline to register: October 22, 2021

Contact: Christie Welch at 183@osu.edu or Anna Adams at adams.2061@osu.edu

This webinar is hosted by Michigan State University Extension, Ohio State University and Purdue University and is sponsored the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (NCR-SARE) program.