"Snow bird" pesticide and fertilizer applicator training

Wauseon, OH. — There will be a “Snow bird” pesticide and fertilizer applicator training on Thursday, November 18, 2021. This will be an earlier training date than normal to accommodate those who may have travel plans in the middle of winter. The training meets the requirements for fertilizer and private pesticide applicator recertification approved by Ohio Department of Agriculture. Additional training dates will be offered in January and February 2022.

The ‘snow bird’ training is set for 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the cost is $35 for pesticide recertification, $10 for fertilizer recertification and $45 for both. Credits available are Ohio fertilizer 1 hour category 15 and Ohio private 3 hours core, 1, 2 and 6.

This training will be held at the OSU Extension office at 8770 State Route 108, Suite A, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. To sign up for this class email Krieger.117@osu.edu or call the office at 419-337-9210.