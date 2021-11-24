Ohio Farm Bureau believes Build Back Better Act would hurt rural Ohio

COLUMBUS, OH. — The American Farm Bureau Federation sent a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives stating its opposition to the Build Back Better Act, also known as the reconciliation package.

Please attribute the following statement to Bill Patterson, Ohio Farm Bureau president:

“Our members, like all Americans, are seeing their cost of living continue to rise at a staggering rate. Increasing prices and decreasing availability for many of the things we rely on for our families and our farms are at alarming levels and, as an organization, we struggle to see how the colossal Build Back Better spending bill addresses these issues. We are deeply concerned with the extreme ideas in this plan that would make changes in the tax code and impact production practices on farms directly, both of which conflict with Ohio Farm Bureau’s policies set by members at the grassroots level. We urge lawmakers to take a different approach to solving these challenges by focussing directly on the causes of the inflation, supply chain and labor woes we are experiencing today. We are asking them to find practical solutions, rather than an unorganized plan spending a massive amount of taxpayer dollars only to create additional uncertainty. It's time to get back to basics.”