Indiana Horticulture Conference and Expo to return in person in 2022

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — After a year of online learning sessions, the Indiana Horticulture Conference and Expo is returning in person on January 19 and January 20 in Indianapolis. Beginner and experienced, and small and large vegetable and fruit operators are invited to attend more than 100 education sessions, a trade show and networking events.

The organizing committee states that “although the event is slightly smaller than previous years, we are very excited about the content that will be delivered by specialists from Purdue University and other universities across the U.S.”

Educational tracks will include small fruit production, apple production, food safety, fresh vegetables, controlled environmental agriculture and business marketing. New for 2022, small fruit production, educator training and workshop tracks are also available.

Certified private pesticide applicators can attend recertification sessions for an additional fee. Participants will need a private applicator license number to receive recertification credit.

New IHC sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses wanting to increase their brand awareness. Visit indianahortconference.org/sponsorship for details.

Registration is open online at indianahortconference.org/registation. Early bird registration at $125 per person ends December. 17. Regular registration is $140 per person through January 10, and on-site registration is $160 per person. The conference will be held at the Indianapolis Marriott East, 7202 E. 21st St.

For more information, contact Lori Jolly-Brown, events and communications coordinator for Purdue's Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture, at 765-494-1296, ljollybr@purdue.edu.