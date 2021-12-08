This year’s feast was an expensive one as costs were up about 14%

I hope you had a blessed Thanksgiving. One of my frequent prayers is “Lord, grace me with an attitude of gratitude.” We all have had our share of trials and challenges the last two years but Thanksgiving must remain a part of our psyche.

This year’s feast was an expensive one however, as costs were up about 14%, according to National Farm Bureau. Dairy economist Bill Brooks, with Missouri-based Stoneheart Consulting, blamed the turkey in the November 29 Dairy Radio Now broadcast. Costs were up some 24% from a year ago, he said, and pie crust was next, as wheat prices have shot higher due to production shortfalls. Dairy product costs were up slightly, he said, but weren’t leading the charge, and still provided a lot of value to the food budget.

Brooks expects food inflation to continue “for a while,” due to production shortfalls and transportation issues, which includes energy costs. We’ve all seen it at the gas pump. Energy costs affect everything that we do, Brooks said.

Dairy stocks are well supplied and while butter exports have helped support domestic prices as international prices are well above ours, Brooks says the increased cheese output we have seen doesn’t bow well for helping milk prices. That spells concern going into 2022 for a cost price squeeze on dairy farmers dealing with slightly higher milk prices versus rapidly increasing input costs.

The October Milk Production report lit a short-lived fire under cheese prices the Thursday and Friday before Thanksgiving but this week’s October Cold Storage report pretty much put the fire out.

American type cheese stocks climbed to 845.6 million pounds, up 1.5 million pounds or 0.2% from September, and a hefty 89.4 million pounds or 11.8% above those a year ago.

HighGround Dairy says American stocks hit their highest point in 2021, which has never happened before during October.

The “other” cheese category slipped to 584.2 million pounds, down 7.7 million pounds or 1.3% from September, but was 19.1 million or 3.4% above a year ago.

The total cheese inventory stood at 1.45 billion pounds, down 6.6 million pounds or 0.5% from September, but a whopping 109.9 million or 8.2% above Oct. 2020.

Looking back, milk output in August was up just 0.6% while cheese output was up 4.4%. September milk was unchanged while cheese output was up 3.3%.

HGD concludes that “Until shipping lanes open up for more expanded access to export and more important, labor challenges improve to allow converting facilities to maximize their output, expect range bound cheese markets through the end of 2021 and potentially spilling over to the first few months of 2022.”

The story was a little more encouraging on butter as stocks fell for the fourth consecutive month and remained below those a year ago for the second month in a row. Prior to September, that hadn’t happened since June 2019.

The October 31 butter inventory fell to 281.5 million pounds, down 42.9 million or 13.2% from September and is 18.2 million or 6.1% below a year ago. The September count was revised down 5.7 million pounds from last month’s data.

U.S. butter production was down 1.7% in August and down 4.9% in September, as milk was diverted from the churn to the vat.

Cash dairy prices at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange didn’t see a lot of change in the shortened Thanksgiving holiday week. There wasn’t a lot for traders to feed on in the three days of trading, other than Monday’s Cold Storage report.

After gaining 27.25 cents in the previous two weeks, the 40-pound Cheddar blocks held steady at $1.8575 per pound, unchanged in the three days of trading and 17.75 cents above a year ago.

The 500-pound barrels closed Wednesday at $1.5250, up a half-cent on the week, 10.25 cents above a year ago, but 33.25 cents below the blocks. Only 1 car of barrel was sold on the week.

Cheese plant managers reported variant milk availability in their respective areas, according to Dairy Market News. Some said they received no discounted milk offers ahead of the holiday, while others saw loads from Class to $2 under early in the week. Managers had to process the extra milk, working with limited staff through the holiday weekend. Demand for some retail and food service cheesemakers has eased somewhat in recent weeks. Contacts were not overly concerned because it gives them time to catch up on back orders. Some opine that cheese market tones are on “shaky ground,” citing the block-barrel price gap being atypically large. They also contend that producers are inclined to offer loads at lower prices due to the increasing costs of transport.

Demand for cheese at retail and food service remains strong in the West. Cheese prices are favorable to international purchasers who continue to look to the U.S. to meet current market demand. The ongoing truck driver shortage in the region was causing delays, while export loads were facing further delays due to on-going port congestion. Strong international demand and tight spot availability for blocks have, reportedly, worked to push block prices higher. Contrary to what the Cold Storage report showed nationally, Western cheese stocks are tight, as purchasers continue to gobble up loads to meet increased holiday demand. Cheese producers were utilizing available milk supplies to run busy schedules, though some were running below capacity due to short staffing.

Thankfully, ocean freight rates are declining, according to the Nov. 19 Dairy and Food Market Analyst, and at the lowest level since August due to slowing export volumes out of China.

Spot butter backed down from its $2 per pound plus level in the shortened week, closing Wednesday at $1.99, down 5.75 cents on the short week but 63 cents above a year ago. There were 3 sales reported for the week.

Butter plant managers were securing cream at holiday level prices early in the week as questions arose as to whether cream would be available. Contacts said some plants would be near capacity heading into the weekend so churns may be busier than expected into the following week. Demand tones are “steadily hearty” says DMN, and contacts expect that to remain into mid-December, if not further.

Cream availability was mixed in the West, though contacts said enough is available to meet current needs. Demand for cream is strong throughout the region, though some loads were reportedly facing delays due to the continuing shortage of truck drivers. Retail butter demand is trending upwards as consumers prepare for the holidays. Food service demand is steady and contacts report strong purchasing for export. Spot butter availability is tight. Delayed deliveries of production supplies and labor shortages are causing some butter makers to run below capacity, according to DMN.

Grade A nonfat dry milk closed Wednesday at $1.5625 per pound, up 0.75 cents on the week and 46.75 cents above a year ago, with 7 sales reported.

Weaker powder output from all three key global exporting regions coupled with persistent demand from many parts of the world is what is supporting prices, according to HighGround Dairy’s analysis.

CME dry whey held at 70 cents per pound for five consecutive sessions, 27 cents above Thanksgiving Week a year ago, with only 1 sale reported on the week.

In trade news, China’s October import volumes were mixed and mostly below a year ago, according to HighGround Dairy, although China forward purchased its needs earlier.

Whole milk powder imports totaled 71.9 million pounds, down 10.4% from a year ago, though year to date imports are up 38.9%. HGD attributes the smaller purchase to less availability from New Zealand.

Skim milk powder totaled 72 million pounds, up 28.4% from a year ago, with YTD up 33.7%. HGD says the largest increase was from Sweden, followed by France and the U.S.

Whey product imports amounted to 110.1 million pounds, down 9.7% from 2020, but YTD imports are up 25.1%.

HGD says the data is measured against a strong prior year with volumes still well above the prior five-year average for this time of year. The U.S. held the strongest market share at 47%.

Butter imports totaled 11.7 million pounds, up 18.7% from a year ago, with YTD up 21.7%. Cheese imports, at 17.5 million pounds, were down 5.3%, but YTD is up 38.3%

Dairy cow culling fell from the previous month and was below a year ago in October, according to USDA’s latest Livestock Slaughter report. The data shows an estimated 256,200 head were sent to slaughter under federal inspection in October, down 8,400 from September and 2,800 or 1.1% below October 2020. Culling in the 10 month period totaled 2.59 million head, up 32,600 or 1.3% from a year ago.

The USDA’s latest Crop Progress report shows 95% of U.S. corn is harvested, as of the week ending Nov. 21, down from 97% a year ago, but 3% ahead of the five year average. Soybeans were at 95% harvested, down 3% from a year ago, and 1% behind of the five year average.

Recovery continues in the Pacific Northwest and lower mainland of British Columbia, Canada where historic flooding took a huge toll on people and animals The Nov. 19 Dairy and Food Market Analyst reported that 75% of British Columbia’s milk production was stranded for several days because of the floods, according to the British Columbia Dairy Association.

“The provincial marketing board has been working to return to normal operations, but the flood destroyed infrastructure, including road access between farms and plants,” the DFMA stated. “British Columbian dairy farmers produce about 5.0 million pounds of milk per day. Local officials estimated the dairy cow death toll totaled 2,000 head.”

The Washington State Dairy Federation reports that 1200 homes were damaged in border town Sumas and 75% of businesses and homes were damaged in Everson. Dairies were completely flooded, livestock was lost, cattle stranded, and workers were unable to reach farms. A local feed plant was left inoperable.

“Supply chains were further troubled by 15 breaks in the BNSF rail line and conditions are worse in Canada,” says the Federation. “More than 100,000 milking cows, additional dry cows, and young stock were at risk of running short of feed.”

Contributions can sent to the Washington State Dairy Federation, with checks marked “emergency fund.” Mail to P.O. Box 1768, Elma, WA 98541.

Lee Mielke is a graduate of Brown Institute in Minneapolis, MN. He’s formerly the voice of the radio show “DairyLine,” and his column appears in agricultural papers across the U.S. Contact him at lkmielke@juno.com.