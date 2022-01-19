Educational meeting is designed for farmers throughout southeast Michigan

EAST LANSING, MI. — A 2022 Crop and Pest Management Update meeting by Michigan State University Extension will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Church Family Center (21 Ann Street, Milan, Michigan 48160). This educational meeting is designed for corn, soybean and field crop farmers throughout southeast Michigan.

Speakers will include:

Christy Sprague – Soybean Weed Control update, including marestail and waterhemp.

Marty Chilvers – Managing Tar Spot in corn.

Kurt Steinke – Nitrogen and Fertilizer Prices/ Crop Needs.

Dean Baas – Managing Cover Crops for weed control and soil health.

Manni Singh – Cropping decisions for 2022.

Erin Burns – Corn Weed Control update.

Lyndon Kelley – Water and Irrigation use in field crops.

Pesticide re-certification and Certified Crop Advisor credits have been requested for this meeting. All persons registered will receive an MSU 2022 Weed Control Guide for Field Crops. The cost is $35, which includes lunch and handout materials, with registrations due by February 1, 2022.

The meeting will run from 9:00am to 3:00pm, with registration and coffee, juice, fruit and rolls at 8:30am. Back in the Day catering will serve a beef barbeque lunch at noon.

For more information contact the St. Joseph County MSU Extension office at 269-467-5511, Eric Anderson at 269-359-0565 or Ned Birkey at 734-260-3442. The website for all registrations is https://events.anr.msu.edu/2022CropandPestMangementUpdates.