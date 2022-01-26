Ag Alumni Fish Fry postponed until spring due to COVID-19

EAST LANSING, MI. — The annual Purdue Ag Alumni Fish Fry, originally set for February 4, has been postponed until April 30 due to safety concerns surrounding the current COVID-19 Omicron variant surge in Indiana.

Danica Kirkpatrick, executive director of the Purdue Ag Alumni Association, spoke about the difficult decision made by the event planning team.

“We became concerned that we could not produce this event safely,” Kirkpatrick said. “We will return to the

Indiana State Fairgrounds and will have a wonderful celebration this spring.”

Ticket holders who plan to attend the April 30 event will be able to use the tickets they have purchased.

Ticket holders who are no longer able to attend the 2022 Fish Fry should email Kirkpatrick at danica@purdue.edu so that a refund can be processed as soon as possible.

“We will return to the February dates in 2023,” Kirkpatrick said. “Thank you for understanding, stay safe and healthy, and we’ll see you in April.”