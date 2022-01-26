Four ACES grad students awarded Global Food Security Fellowships

URBANA, IL. — The ACES International Global Food Security Fellowship, now in its third year, supports exceptional ACES graduate students who wish to conduct their thesis research in a developing country.

The selected students will work in collaboration with a mentor from an international agricultural research center in the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research (CGIAR) or a national research institute devoted to food and agricultural issues.

The fellowships provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fund a research stay of at least eight weeks abroad working towards food security.

Congratulations to the newest Fellows:

Agnes Millimouno (agricultural and biological engineering advised by Richard Cooke) "Survey of Potential Sites for Locating Spiral Water Wheel Pump in Streams in Tonkolili District, Sierra Leone" working with Sierra Leone Agricultural Research Institute

Nictor Namoi (crop sciences advised by DoKyoung Lee) "Establishing the Evidence for management decisions for enhancing productivity and Greenhouse gas mitigation potential of Tropical livestock production systems" working with World Agroforestry (ICRAF)

Joyce Njuguna (crop sciences advised by Erik Sacks) "Maximum Reliability of Genomic Selection from Historical Data in CIMMYT’s Tropical Maize Breeding Program" working with International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT)

Sarah Widener (crop sciences advised by Alex Lipka) "Optimizing genomic prediction in wheat and chickpea for environment and management practices in extreme environments" working with the International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas (ICARDA)