Michigan Wheat Program opens registration for in-person annual winter grower meeting on February 23

LANSING, MI. — Registration is now open for the Michigan Wheat Program’s 10th Annual Winter Grower Meeting! The in-person event will be held from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Eagle Eye Conference Center, 15500 Chandler Road, in Bath.

This year’s annual winter grower meeting opens at 8:15 a.m. with registration, a continental breakfast and an opportunity to visit industry exhibits for the first time since 2019! Presentations begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 3:30 p.m. Registration is now live at miwheat.org at the top of the “What’s Hot” column on the left edge of the page. Meeting attendance is free to wheat growers and stakeholders, but pre-registration is requested to ensure adequate food, seats and handout materials.

The focus of the 2022 Annual Grower Meeting is to highlight the newly launched Great Lakes Yield Enhancement Network including a compilation of the data and results from the pilot year. Michigan and Ontario joined forces for the pilot program and to now launch the full Great Lakes YEN, modeled on the UK YEN presented in a Michigan Wheat Program Wheat Wisdom webinar last March.

The day’s keynote presenter, who was also one of the researchers in the development of the YEN, is Dr. Dave Hooker, research agronomist and assistant professor at the University of Guelph for the last 13 years. Hooker holds BS, MS and PhD degrees in Crop Science from Guelph, with research interests including crop mapping systems that incorporate genetics, soil fertility and pest management.

Michigan’s top-yielding growers will share what they learned by participating as one of the 21 Michigan wheat farmers in the pilot year program. MSU wheat specialist Dennis Pennington will also talk about the potential of Great Lakes YEN for Michigan wheat production from what the data showed.

In addition, growers attending the Winter Annual Meeting will hear from the state’s USDA Farm Service Agency director, Tim Boring, who is a wheat farmer himself. NAWG president David Milligan will provide an update on national NAWG policy. Dr Eric Olson will share the latest new red and white winter wheat variety releases from MSU, and Jody Pollok-Newsom will update attendees on the Michigan Wheat Program. In addition, a variety of awards will be presented and groups represented for wheat production, past board members and MAEAP farm certifications.

“We are very happy to be back in person and believe this program will provide necessary information for farmers wanting to take their wheat crop to the next level,” said Jeff Krohn, chairman of the Michigan Wheat Program and an Owendale wheat producer. “This is definitely a “don’t miss” program, and of course it’s free of charge to all wheat growers and industry stakeholders in Michigan.”

The day’s full agenda includes:

8:15 a.m. - 9 a.m. Registration, Continental Breakfast and Industry Displays

9 a.m. Welcome and Introductions, Dave Milligan, President, National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG)

9:15 a.m. Great Lakes Yield Enhancement Network (YEN) Pilot Program and

Recognition of Award Winners, Dennis Pennington, MSU Wheat Specialist

9:30 a.m. YEN Grower Panel, Dennis Pennington, moderator

10:30 a.m. BREAK – Industry Displays

11 a.m. What Yield Enhancement Network (YEN) Found for MI Wheat, Dennis Pennington

11:30 a.m. National Wheat Perspective, Dave Milligan

11:45 a.m. Farm Service Agency Update from a Wheat Farmer’s Perspective, Tim Boring, Michigan FSA Director

12 noon LUNCH – Industry Displays

1 p.m. MI Wheat Program Update, Jody Pollok-Newsom, MI Wheat Program Executive Director

1:15 p.m. MI Wheat Program Awards, Jeff Krohn, MI Wheat Program Board Chairman; Jody Pollok-Newsom

1:30 p.m. Keynote Wheat Presentation: What’s missing in your wheat production?

Dr. Dave Hooker, University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada

2:30 p.m. 2020, 2021 Wheat Yield Contest Recognition and Announcement, Dennis Pennington

2:45 p.m. New Varieties-What’s on the Horizon for Growers, Dr. Eric Olson, MSU Wheat Breeder

3:20 p.m. Resources for 2022, RUP/CCA Credits for Growers and Final 2022 YEN Sign Up, Dennis Pennington

3:30 p.m. Adjourn, Dave Milligan

The registration brochure and related information is located at miwheat.org at the top of the “What’s Hot” column on the left edge. Farmers may also register by phone by calling: 1-888-WHEAT01 (888-943-2801). Vendors wishing to join the trade show should email Michigan Wheat Program executive director Jody Pollok-Newsom at jody@miwheat.org or call 888-943-2801 as soon as possible as booth space is limited.

The Michigan Wheat Program is funded by nearly 8,000 wheat farmers. The Michigan Wheat Program board seeks to promote the state’s wheat industry by funding and supporting the strategic priorities of wheat farmers working with input suppliers, seed producers, millers, end users and consumers. Research on wheat production practices and grower education has been a continued focus for the organization.