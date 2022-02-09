Ag-Celerator announces deadline for ag entrepreneurs to apply for funding

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. — Purdue-affiliated entrepreneurs who commercialize technology that benefits any agricultural sector can apply for $100,000 from the Ag-Celerator Fund. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. ET on February 11.

Innovations can impact any related agricultural field including, but not limited to, advancing crop traits, generating higher yields, using big data to improve farm management, new uses of plants, animal health, precision agriculture and advanced breeding techniques.

Applicants must become active Purdue Foundry clients. Those commercializing Purdue intellectual property must obtain a full license.

The $2 million fund was created in 2015 by the Purdue College of Agriculture and Purdue Research Foundation. It originally supported the commercialization of technologies to benefit only the plant sciences sector and now supports all agricultural innovations. The fund is managed by Purdue Foundry with support from Purdue's Next Moves, the strategic initiatives designed to advance the university's competitive advantage.

Previous recipients of Ag-Celerator investments are AkanoCure Pharmaceuticals Inc., GRYFN, Heliponix, Insignum AgTech, JUA Technologies International LLC, Karyosoft LLC, Krishi LLC, LeafSpec AgTech, Ongenia LLC, Phicrobe LLC, Progeny Drone Inc., Rogo Ag LLC, Verility Inc., VinSense LLC and ZeaVaxx.